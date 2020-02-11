Back to school with Dungannon Motor Club

DUNGANNON Motor Club's navigation classes begin on Wednesday, 12 February and will be held in Dungannon Swifts Football Club at 7.30pm over three consecutive weeks.

The course is specifically designed to cover all aspects of navigation and timing used in Navigation rallies.

The course will cover all the various types of navigation and map work, as well as looking at the event timing and the various types of road sections. There will be several experienced navigators on hand to help out with the various exercises.

These classes are run in preparation for the club’s Snowdrop Navigation Rally which will take place on Friday, 13th March, which is this year is again kindly being sponsored by Moore & Faloon Building Contractors, Donaghmore.

With a challenging route, yet simple navigation instructions this event is geared to give beginner crews a chance to experience a fun event and encourage them to continue within the sport.

Also, this year, the club are offering priority entry for the Europarts Motor Factors Spring Fling Targa in April to anyone who enters and competes or marshals on the Snowdrop Navigation Rally.

So, it may be very advantageous to come to the classes and have a go at the Snowdrop Rally, if you are interested in participating in the Targa.

Anyone who requires further details, contact the club via Facebook or the Club Secretary on 07955 905502.