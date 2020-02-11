Des races to Grand Prix glory

THE second Grand Prix of the season was held in Tullanisken hall on Monday, 13 January.

The tournament was played in round robin groups consisting of six groups of four.

The top two in each group went on to play in the Open competition third in each group played in the “A” Singles and everyone else played in the Mixed competition. The top 12 went into four groups of three in the Open competition with the winner in each group going into the semi finals.

Des Flanagan, Mark McAllister, Rodney McKirgan and Randolph Loney were the winners of their Groups. The first Semi saw Des up against Randolph.

Des took the first two games 11-4 and 11-6 Randolph fought back in the third game and win it 12-10. Des took the fourth game 11-1 to reach the final.

In the second semi Mark had a five setter against Rodney. Mark took the first game 11-9. Rodney fought back and took the next two games 11-4 and 11-5. Mark took the fourth game 11-8. In the final game Mark won it 14-12.

In the final Des got off to a great start taking the first game 11-9 As the match went on Des just seemed to get better and beat Mark in three straight sets 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7. Des is the player everyone is out to try and beat this season.

In the Mixed competition Mark McLean (Tullanisken club) and Bert McCloy (Donegal) both finished with equal points in their group. Mark won the competition on countback. Mark and Bert have fought some tight battles over the season.

In the “A” Singles final young Josh Hickman (Craigavon) surprised everyone by going through his group undefeated. Stephen Fisher (Omagh) was the runner-up.

The Tullanisken club extend their thanks to Keith R Boyd for his kind sponsorship for this Tournament

A great`s night's table tennis was enjoyed by all.