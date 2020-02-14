Braid ABC's big fight night in Tullyglass

BRAID ABC take on the best from Ulster, Scotland and England in the Saturday, February 22, fight night in Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena.

The evening will give the local club lads a chance to step into the ring and perform against top opposition.

Doors open 6pm with the first boxers entering the ring at 6.30pm.

The event is primarily a seated event and tables are available to buy.

For many years Braid ABC has supported the work of the NI Children’s Hospice and through this event they will again continue to support this local charity.

To reserve your table contact Braid ABC’s facebook page ‘Braid ABC- Next Generation’.

In May last year Braid ABC got back into boxing after a two-year lay-off.

Since the doors re-opened the numbers have increased week on week.

Braid ABC are affiliated with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association with all coaches and committee members first aid trained and Access NI checked.

It is the vision of the Braid club to develop local boxing talent to the highest level and also provide a safe training environment for all.

Braid have ‘Senior Ulster Champion’ Anthony O’Rawe onboard as one of the head coaches.

Everyone at the club benefits greatly under his knowledge and coaching.

And head coach George Courtney has installed a work ethic within the club which is second to none.

Anyone who knows George knows that his belief of ‘hard work pays off’.

He has proved this himself by making a name for himself in the amateur Mixed Martial Arts circles.

Recently he won his first professional MMA fight in Dublin.

Stephen Young is another dedicated coach with a heart for young people and those struggling with addiction and life controlling issues.

Boxing for years has been a sport associated with not only physical health but also provides great benefits for mental health also.

The club is cross community and has attendance from all over.

Braid ABC opens Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings and is based in the local IMMA Gym on George Street in Ballymena.

Times vary for age groups, for more information please get in touch via their facebook page.

Back in May last year Guardian Sport reported that the Braid club was back in business after a two year absence.

And they signaled their comeback by inviting WBC World flyweight champion Charlie Edwards along to officially declare Braid ABC Next Generation open.

Edwards enjoyed his visit to the new Ballymena club.

Braid boxers were able to get some pad work with him.

He also spent time giving advice about his career and how he progressed to becoming a World Champion.