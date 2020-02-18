Golds galore at Irish Championship

COOKSTOWN Swimming club had nine swimmers who qualified for and competed in the Irish Minor School's Championships in Dublin.

The club and respective schools are so proud of their young ambassadors for sport.

Alexa, Ava, Eoghan and Zac competed in the 10 and under category representing Moneymore PS, Holy Trinity PS, Phoenix Integrated PS and Cookstown PS respectively.

In the 12 and under category, the school saw Sarah (Holy Trinity College), Grace and Alice Mae swim (Holy Trinity PS).

Two Irish champions are 11-years-old Nicole from Ballylifford PS and Ryan from Rainey Endowed who each took top spot in both their events.

The school would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated coaching team under whom these young athletes are meeting their potential and excelling at their sport.

Four gold medals is an incredible achievement for the club.