BPFA A and Michelin maintain challenge

Division One

BPFA ‘A’ and Michelin maintained their challenge at the top of Division One with victories over Harryville and BPFA B respectively.

Broughshane A had a comprehensive win against the Community Centre side, winning on all four rink games although Alastair Lowry’s visiting rink pushed Bobby Archibald’s four all the way before the host rink secured their point on the last end.

Michelin collected four points from their visit to the Knockan Road where they found themselves two points and eight shots ahead at the break.

Michael Wilson added a further point for ‘The Mich’ in the second half thanks to a six shot defeat of David Morrison.

Adrian Hamill and Graham Wilson were tied at six shots each entering their final end.

A single for Adrian gave him, and the B team, their only point of the evening.

Golf Senior’s entertained JTI at Raceview where the home side collected the majority of the points thanks mainly to Brian Russell’s conclusive victory against Leonard McIlroy.

Johnny Lynn and Timothy Rock battled out a low scoring 7-7 drawn game.

The second half games produced one point for either side with Kevin McGarry guiding his charges to their point.

Graham Maybin responded for the visitors with a six shot success against Donald Smyth.

Results:

BPFA ‘A’ .............................5 (56)

Harryville CC ................... 0 (15)

D Turtle 14 G Worthington 4

A Cahoon 13 M Allen 3

B Archibald 9 A Lowry 7

A McCullough 20 J Patterson 1

BPFA ‘B’ ............................1 (26)

Michelin ...........................4 (39)

A McCrea 8 M McCullough 11

N Graham 7 C Wilson 12

A Hamill 7 G Wilson 6

D Morrison 4 M Wilson 10

Golf Seniors ..................3.5 (52)

JTI................................. 1.5 (35)

B Russell 22 L McIlroy 4

J Lynn 7 T Rock 7

K McGarry 14 B Lynn 9

D Smyth 9 G Maybin 15

Division Two

Division Two champions elect Moneyglass continued their impressive league form away at West Church where they clocked up their 14th straight win of the season!

Patsy Boyd and Brendan McCusker opened proceedings for the visitors, winning by six and five shots respectively.

The second half produced a much tighter affair.

West Church played with great spirit, drawing one game and succumbing eventually to a single shot defeat in the other.

Robert Neeson and Henry Marron’s rinks shared fourteen shots equally whereas Tommy Wilson just lost out to Brendan Marron by a single shot.

Away victories were also recorded by All Saints and Services ‘B’.

All Saints visited Services ‘A’ where they recorded a 4 – 1 triumph.

Sean Haveron along with Anthony and Nicholas Mitchell were the successful All Saints skips.

Billy Stewart was the solitary winning home skip with a clear cut win over Eugene McReynolds.

Services ‘B’ visited the Rugby Club and came away with three points thanks to a three shot triumph on the night.

The ‘split result’ saw both teams take two points each. Noel Crabbe and David Montgomery were the victorious Eaton Park skips with Ann Bacon and Billy Millar replying for the visitors.

Antrim IBC and Round Tower both posted home wins from games versus 1st Ballymena and Maine.

Mike Clewer and John Logan claimed full points for AIBC with David McQuitty responding for the 1st Ballymena.

The final game of the evening produced a draw with Darren McCullough and Roland Woods settling for half a point each.

Round Tower welcomed Randalstown visitors Maine and it turned out to be a good evening’s work for the hosts who won three of the games.

Patrick Campbell, John O’Kane and Michael Teer all won for the hosts whilst Lawrence McQuillan grabbed Maine’s only point.

Results -

Antrim IBC .................... 3.5 (43)

1st Ballymena ...............1.5 (28)

A Matchett 8 D McQuitty 9

M Clewer 13 L McQuitty 6

J Logan 12 R Mark 3

D McCullough 10 R Woods 10

Eaton Park .........................2 (37)

Services ‘B’ ........................3 (40)

K Hutton 6 A Bacon 7

N Crabbe 15 J Sayers 9

D Montgomery 10 E Smyth 8

G Shaw 6 B Millar 16

Round Tower ..................... 4 (43)

Maine ................................ 1 (30)

P Campbell 12 J Mooney 4

H Totten 7 L McQuillan 12

J O’Kane 15 J Heffron 6

M Teer 9 P Kerr 8

Services ‘A’ .......................1 (36)

All Saints........................... 4 (45)

B Stewart 20 E McReynolds 3

C McAleese 2 S Haveron 17

P Wilson 6 A Mitchell 11

M Norton 8 N Mitchell 14

West Church .................. 0.5 (26)

MGBC .............................4.5 (38)

A Davidson 6 P Boyd 12

J Rainey 6 B McCusker 11

R Neeson 7 H Marron 7

T Wilson 7 B Marron 8

Passing of Jimmy McCloy

The short mat bowling fraternity in the Mid Antrim area was saddened to learn of the passing of a past secretary of the Ballymena League, Mr. Jimmy McCloy.

Jimmy was a well known and respected figure in bowling circles.

The League extends its sincere sympathy to Jimmy’s wife Marjory and family.