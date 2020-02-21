Ballymena BJJ stars impress in N.I. Open

A team from Ballymena competed with some success in the recent Northern Ireland Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) Open in Newry Leisure Centre.

Seven members of their competition team did the town proud winning five medals - one Gold and four Silver.

They competded in the Individual Divisions.

“This was a massive statement to the BJJ scene, letting them know that we're back competing seriously again on the circuit again,” said a club spokesman.

Anybody wanting to get started learning this unique art, self defence, lose weight and gain superior self confidence is very welcome to come along to any of their Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes.

They take place at their IMMA gym/Next Generation N.I. Head quarters in George Street - Mondays 7pm-8:30pm, Wednesdays 7:30pm-9.00pm and Fridays 6:30pm-8.00pm.