Spring 60 kicks off the sportive cycling season

CAMLOUGH Cycling Club has launched its annual early season sportive the Spring 60, which this year will take place on Sunday, March 15.

Starting at St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook at 10am, the Spring 60 is one of the first leisure cycles on the cycling calendar. This cycling classic is anticipated as much for its rolling route though South Armagh and North Louth as for the hospitality shown to everyone who participates.

The distance is 60k and the course is designed to be fast and challenging but not too challenging…there are no ‘Killer Hills’ to be found here!

Registration/sign-on opens at 9am at St Paul’s High School where you can grab a tea or coffee before the start at 10am.

The Spring 60 is a Cycle Sportive and as such the event is open to cyclists of all abilities from novice to advanced. It is not a race.

Every participant is treated to a warm welcome and this year everyone will receive a commemorative buff to acknowledge their participation in the Spring 60.

At the finish, all riders will be treated to a wholesome hot meal with tea and coffee in the fabulous food hall at St Paul’s High School where the atmosphere is always lively!

In 2019 just over 600 riders participated in the Spring 60 coming from throughout Northern Ireland. Early indications are showing that 2020 will be even bigger again.

The Spring 60 is of the highest standard and that is the way we would like to keep it for you.

Each year the Spring 60 helps to raise funds thousands of pounds for our sponsored charities and these will be announced shortly.

This year registration for all riders will be online only.

Entry to the Spring 60 is £20 and tickets are available via eventbrite.co.uk by clicking on the tickets tab on the events page.

There will be no entry on the day but you register at St Paul’s High School to collect your participant wristband for food and commemorative buff.