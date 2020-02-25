Anderson the hero as Reds leave it late to secure vital win

Cookstown........................................................3

Instonians.........................................................2

IT was thunderbolt of a goal from Callum Anderson in the dying seconds of the game that ensured Cookstown took the three points in their big Ulster Premier League meeting with Instonians at Shawsbridge on Saturday.

The Reds came from behind twice to claim a 3-2 victory over the reigning champions, but there is more to come according to the match-winner.

“We were far from at our best in the game,” said Callum Anderson, “but thankfully it fell our way in the end and that's what it's all about.

“We've got to refocus and get back to our game now, because we've a big run of games over the next week and it's important that we 'up it' again.”

Cookstown fell behind early doors but got themselves level after Stuart Smyth picked out Scotty McCabe for a goal at the back post.

Inst found themselves down to nine men at one stage, but if anything it was Cookstown who looked the more frustrated in the match.

Josh McCabe was called into action to save a penalty flick but Inst still nudged into the lead a few minutes later.

Jack Haycock got the Tyrone team back level from the short corner set piece and it was left to Anderson to claim all the points, rifling home a bouncing ball in the dying seconds of the game.

Cookstown Ladies scored a big victory in Ulster Senior 3, beating Parkview by 8-0.

Cookstown II also had a great win, beating old rivals Banbridge II by 5-2 at Havelock Park.

Cookstown III flew to a 6-0 lead at half time against Annadale III at Campbell College, only to take the foot off the pedal in the second period.

They held out for a 7-2 win with goals from Stephen Cuddy (2), Mark Cuddy (2), Ryan Johnston, Gary Bell and Matty Lindsay.