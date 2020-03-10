McKinstry makes last 16 at the UK Open

RESIDENTS of Moygashel will hold their heads a little higher this week as one of their own impressed on the world stage.

At the 2020 UK Open at Butlin’s in Minehead, Kyle provided the upset of the first round, as he beat the highly touted Fallon Sherrock, 6-1.

Kyle took two great finishes 112 and 128 in the last two legs and 6 out of 7 doubles to seal the deal.

Not just a one hit wonder, McKinstry also saw off J Heaver 6-4 and S Burton 6-2. In his final match on Friday, Kyle got the better of Bradley Brooks in a 19 leg game winning 10-8.

On Saturday afternoon the 33-year-old rteurned to the area and continued his impressive form as he saw off Martin Schindler 10-5 to advance to the last 16.

It was here however, that Kyle met his match in the shape of a 25-year-old Belgian - Dimitri Van den Bergh.

In a hotly contested clash, Kyle was on the wrong end of a 10-8 scoreline but is delighted with his performance across the weekend.

Speaking after the event, his mother Carol, took to social media to express her immense pride at her son's effort.

"Now that everything has settled down, John and I would like to say how very proud we are of our son Kyle, getting to the last 16 in his first PDC Major," she said.

"What a great achievement you really have done yourself and everyone back home proud. #thevillageman xxx."