Mondello Park closing for month of April

MONDELLO Park is to close for the month of April.

During this time of unprecedented uncertainty, and due to concerns about the safety and well-being of our competitors, customers, partners, colleagues and families, Mondello Park is adhering to health professional and Government advice around the COVID-19 emergency.

Having already postponed the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship season opener, scheduled for March, the closure of the circuit means that the second round of the championship will now not run.

As the situation develops further, additional events may also be lost, but the championship organisers remain determined to be ready with a new calendar once a date for the re-opening of the circuit is confirmed.

The make up of the new calendar will only be known once the time scale for recommencemnt of activities is determined and this will be announced as soon as a decision is made.

Until then we would ask you all to stay safe and follow the COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines and hopefully we will see you all back at Mondello Park soon.