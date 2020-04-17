Armoy Road Races in July are cancelled

THE Armoy Road Races and Bayview Hotel Race of Legends, on July 24 and 25, have been cancelled.

In view of current extension to the ‘stay at home’ restrictions relating to the Coronavirus public health crisis and the advice from the sport’s governing body, it is with great regret that the Directors and Chairman of Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Limited have agreed to call off the race meeting.

Throughout the course of the last few weeks, they had continued to plan for the race in the event that restrictions could be lifted or relaxed.

But they say now, in the light of the recent review by local government and the ongoing economic impact on everyone, they believe that cancelling the event is in the best interest of all concerned.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all our sponsors, not least our title sponsor the Bayview Hotel, for their commitment to Armoy again in 2020 and for their understanding of our decision to cancel this year’s event. We send them all our very best wishes in these difficult and uncertain times,” said a club spokesman.

“We apologise for any disruption this cancellation may cause to those of you who have made travel plans to come to Armoy but we do hope to see you all again in the near future.”