A marathon effort!

THE Belfast Marathon, along with all other sporting events, has been cancelled for now - but it has not stopped a dedicated group of Antrim fundraisers from putting their best foot forward for an excellent cause.

Led by trainer Kevin Downey, they are already clocking the miles ahead of the big event, which has been pencilled in for September 20.

“A few months ago a few of us decided to run the Belfast Marathon,” he explained.

“Obviously COVID-19 had other ideas, though we will still be doing all in September.

“This is a community project in aid of suicide awareness.

“We have had a kind donation of T-shirts from the Nike store, and other businesses offering to help, as no one should ever feel they have no other option.

“Over last two days we decided to try and hit 100 miles as a group, and guess what, we got 144!

“We biked, we ran, we walked and we had our families help us out.

“Obviously life is a strange thing at present but i have to give a shout out to all that have and our playing a part

“If you would like to donate please do, though most importantly be there for whoever may need it.”

Kevin has set up a justgiving page and has set a target of £500 - and they are already chasing that total.

With the big run still some way off, Kevin will be offering his expertise to ensure they all cross the line.

“I am a local personal trainer and I will coach each person free of charge to get them ready,” said the Antrim man.

“We as a group have decided on suicide awareness as our chosen charity as recently all parts of Northern Ireland have been affected by this.

“I would like to thank you for support and it would be great if the local community could support us.”