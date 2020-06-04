Race meetings postponed

MID Antrim 150 Club has postponed next month’s Ulster Superbike (USBK) races, which includes the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial Races.

They were to have taken place on July 18/19 at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit - but the Covid 19 pandemic has put paid to these plans.

The Club hope to run the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting in October - depending on Government lifting Restrictions and Regulations.

“Hopefully, Phase 5 of the Sport NI Framework will be in place by then,”outlined Mid Antrim 150 Club Chairman, Wesley Grace.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the officials, competitors and sponsors who have helped us through the years and look forward to them continuing this help in the near future,” said Mr. Grace.