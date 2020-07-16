Fit for purpose - gyms are up and running!

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced plans for the reopening of a number of its leisure centres.

The fitness suites and fitness classes at Antrim Forum, Valley, Sixmile and Crumlin Leisure Centres will re-open on Wednesday (July 15).

It comes in the wake of recent announcements by the Northern Ireland Executive in relation to further easing of lockdown measures.

The council has stressed that the highest standards of hygiene will be in place - and compliance with social distancing measures will be a priority to protect customers and staff.

Access to the fitness suite and fitness classes is by bookable session only for both members and non-members.

Fitness classes will be re-located to the sports halls in each centre allowing adequate space for social distancing.

Showering and changing facilities - including lockers - will remain closed but some toilet provision will be available.

Sessions in the fitness suite will last up to 60 minutes with a 15-minute turnaround time allowing for staff to clean and sanitise the equipment.

Sessions can be booked four days in advance and booking opened online at 6am on Saturday (July 11) with telephone bookings available when the centres re-open on 15 July.

Existing leisure members will be contacted by the Council in the coming days with details about memberships and bookings.

Any new members can complete application forms online immediately or by contacting a member of staff from July 15.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth has warmly welcomed the announcement,

“This is great news for the people in the Borough adding to the range of facilities already re-opened,” said the Antrim Town rep.

“These facilities are very popular with our centres having benefited from significant investment in recent years.

“It is another important step in our recovery from the impact of COVID-19, and we are optimistic that further services can re-start soon.”

For information on how to join, or manage current memberships and bookings, local people have been urged to visit the council’s website.