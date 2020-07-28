What a result!

A NEW arrival at Muckamore Cricket Club’s Moylena ground has been turning heads this week!

A recent good run of results has been raising eyebrows - and now they are illuminated for all to see.

Last weekend saw the unveiling of Muckamore Cricket Club’s new electronic scoreboard on their main pitch.

This has been a significant project for the Club, a dream which has finally been realised, with the magnificent support and sponsorship from R.J.W. Law a leading firm of Belfast Solicitors.

Their Principal Officer Mr Raymond Wilson said that R.J.W. Law are proud to be associated with Muckamore Cricket and Lawn Tennis Club as one of their main Sponsors to continue the advancement of cricket in the South Antrim area.

R.J.W. Law a firm of Solicitors based in Belfast who work for private clients and companies in all areas of civil and criminal matters.

Thankfully they are also cricket fans!

They have been ‘impressed’ by the vision, dedication and skill shown by the Club in consolidating its position as one of the foremost Cricket Clubs in the Northern Cricket Union.

And they are confident that their contribution will sit easily with the ethos of the Club to be community based.

It has been another good week for Muckamore, with most of the teams getting some valuable points on the board.

The Bluebelles were also back in action, comprehensively outclassing Holywood.

