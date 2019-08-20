Valley build for the future with 'buy a brick' scheme

IRISH and Munster rugby star and Fivemiletown native Chris Farrell has launched the ‘Friends of Clogher Valley RFC Wall’ to help raise funds towards a new building at the club.

The club, which is now in its 29th year, has long needed a ‘function’ style room.

The new building, which will be named the ‘Community Hub’, will be available for the community to use and will not be solely for the purpose of rugby.

This fundraising programme will allow individuals and businesses to purchase a brick and have their name engraved on it.

The new building which is planned to go beside the existing clubhouse, will have an adjoining covered walkway, where those who have purchased a brick will be able to see their names permanently displayed on the brick itself.

Club Chairman, Nigel Liggett explained that this is an exciting time for the club.

He said: “The club has well established roots in the community and this facility will be available for all to use. The club is doing well on the pitch, but it is not just about the sport, we need to develop the facilities and the Community Hub will make this a fantastic resource for the people of Clogher Valley.

“Bricks can be purchased at £300 in the standard section of the wall or at £500 for a premium spot, with various options to spread the cost over a period of time. There is a limit to 28 characters on the brick.

“For those who purchase a brick, their names will be entered into a draw with £5,000 worth of prizes. Purchase a premium brick and double your chance of winning in the draw, by having your name entered twice. Details can be obtained from club members or from the club’s website.”