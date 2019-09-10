Nelson off to World Cup

DUNGANNON’S ex-Ulster back Peter Nelson is set to play in his first World Cup after making Canada’s squad for Japan.

After winning his first cap against USA back in July, Nelson has forced his way into Canada’s World Cup plans and will now vie for the number 10 jersey with Nottingham out-half Shane O’Leary.

The 26-year-old has won 12 international caps for Canada and can also cover fullback and centre, meaning he is a valuable player for Kingsley Jones as his side prepare to face Italy, New Zealand, South Africa and Namibia in Pool B.

Glasgow Warriors winger DTH van der Merwe will be another familiar face for regular Pro14 viewers, while Chiefs back row Tyler Ardron captains Canada.

Canada squad: Tyler Ardron, Kyle Baillie, Justin Blanchet, Nick Blevins, Hubert Buydens, Luke Campbell, Andrew Coe, Jeff Hassler, Ciaran Hearn, Matt Heaton, Eric Howard, Jake Ilnicki, Cole Keith, Conor Keys, Ben LeSage, Phil Mack, Jamie Mackenzie, Gordon McRorie, Peter Nelson, Shane O’Leary, Evan Olmstead, Patrick Parfrey, Taylor Paris, Benoit Piffero, Andrew Quattrin, Lucas Rumball, Djustice Sears-Duru, Mike Sheppard, Matthew Tierney, Conor Trainor, DTH van der Merwe.