Coleraine bow out of Junior Cup

Coleraine lost to Randalstown in the first round of the Junior Cup.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE were mixed fortunes for local sides in the opening round of the Millar McCall Wylie Junior Cup at the weekend.

Coleraine went down 30-11 away at Randalstown while Ballymoney enjoyed a 26-9 home win over League Two rivals Lisburn.

Elsewhere, Limavady First XV lost narrowly, 36-31, to Cooke in a high-scoring affair.

It proved a good weekend, too, for the rugby footballers of Dalriada School Ballymoney who enjoyed success over Grosvenor Grammar School.

