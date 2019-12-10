Clogher Valley raise funds for charity

CLOGHER Valley RFC organised a charity walk at Knockmany outside Augher in memory of Kyle Whiteside, the young talented Valley rugby player who died earlier this year.

The 4km walk from the car park to the chambered grave at the top, started at 6am, with a brisk pace being set by the first walkers.

Over 300 people pulled themselves out of their beds early to make the journey and help raise some funds for the charity, ZEST, with a total of £1,750 raised.

The charity specialises in helping people through difficult times involving suicide and mental health issues and were of great benefit to the club and family members.

After a short service at the top of the hill, the walkers made their way to the car park.

There, they where the Somerville family from Carrybridge Hotel had provided hot dogs and refreshments to all.