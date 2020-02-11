Sullivan hold the Upper hand

COLERAINE Grammar School are out of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools Cup.

The boys from the banks of the Bann lost 27-19 but can be proud of their efforts against a strong Holywood outfit.

They led 14-0 early in the first half but were pegged back to 14-12 at half-time.

The visitors displayed all their strength and power after the break to secure a place in the last eight of the competition.

For CGS, it's Grosvenor GS at home in the quarter-finals of the Subsidiary Shield later this month.

