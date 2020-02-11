Sullivan hold the Upper hand

Sullivan Upper edged out Coleraine Grammar School in an exciting Danske Bank Ulster Schools Cup game in Coleraine on Saturday.
The boys from the banks of the Bann lost 27-19 but can be proud of their efforts against a strong Holywood outfit.
They led 14-0 early in the first half but were pegged back to 14-12 at half-time.
The visitors displayed all their strength and power after the break to secure a place in the last eight of the competition.
For CGS, it's Grosvenor GS at home in the quarter-finals of the Subsidiary Shield later this month.
