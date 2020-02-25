BRFC Youth teams in Ulster League semi-finals

TWO youth teams from Ballymena Rugby Club are in Ulster League semi-final action this weekend.

The Under-16s are away to Monaghan and the Under-14s are at home to Banbridge.

The 16s match will be on a 4G pitch in Monaghan, who are currently unbeaten this year.

The Braid lads will have to adapt their forward orientated game to meet the demands of the 4G pitch.

An indoor training session has been organised to get the players used to the different surface.

Meanwhile, Ballymena Under 14s are at home to Banbridge, weather permitting (11am) on Saturday.

They have previously played a friendly away to Banbridge earlier in the season and lost narrowly when the conditions were not favourable to playing any open rugby.

