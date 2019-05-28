Former Roe Valley youths lift Northern Ireland's Premier League

NINE Roe Valley players clinched the NI Premier League title for Maiden City Academy in a tense final against Glentoran, on Saturday (May 25).

Maiden City Academy U13 won the NI Premier League with a brilliant 2-0 winner-takes-all final match of the season win over Glentoran.

No fewer than nine of the squad from the Roe Valley make up a team of players from all over the county

These lads from the age of five have represented Roe Valley right up to 11y old before moving to the top tier of youth football under the guidance of Craig Lynch, a coach with a wealth of experience at Maiden City Youth.

A string of nine victories in the last 10 games saw the team over the line including a winner takes all decider away to an unbeaten Glentoran.

The successful team kept eight clean sheets in the last 10 games which is a record in its self.

The talent within the North West is something to be proud of, and the nine Roe Valley players should be very proud of their achievements.

The nine local players are; Dara McAuley, Jamie Brolly, Martin Kirk, Kyle McCloskey, Jake Martin, Conor Armstrong, Ben McGonigle, Joe Mailey, Ciaran McCloskey.