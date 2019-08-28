Lifford Strabane's Ashleigh crowned champ

LIFFORD Strabane AC had three athletes in action over the course of last week.

First up was the annual Dessie’s 10K Run, Derry on Wednesday, August 31. This race had a total of 137 finishers. Conor McLaughlin was Lifford Strabane AC’s sole representative at this race, finishing in 42nd place overall in a super time of 40:24.

On Saturday, Lifford Strabane AC’s endurance runner Gerard Campbell took on the 13th Ochil 2000’s race whilst holidaying in Scotland. This trail race is a distance of 31km with 1,200m of ascent.

On Sunday, Lifford Strabane AC’s juvenile athlete Ashleigh McArdle was victorious at the Ulster Combined Events Championships held in Belfast at the Mary Peter’s Track. Competing over five events, 70m Hurdles, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Putt and 800m, Ashleigh amassed an impressive total of 2,640 points to take gold, over 500 points clear of her nearest rival.

Putting in strong performances across all five events, Ashleigh recorded an array of personal bests including a 4.81m personal best long jump, a 9.84m personal best Shot Putt and 2.44 over 800m as well as 12.18s in the hurdles and a 1.43m high jump. This young athlete placed first in all but one of the events, placing second in the Shot event.

This kicks off the new season nicely with the Ulster Schools Multi Events taking place in the coming weeks.

“Well done to all who competed and represented Lifford Strabane AC over the course of the week,” said a club spokesperson. “All at the club are tremendously proud of your achievements.”

Adult training continues Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.45pm.

Juvenile training resumes in September.

New members are always welcome. All training sessions are coach led.