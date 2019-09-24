Coach Clyde hopes to change Roesiders fortunes

LIMAVADY United have not gotten off to the start of the season as was first expected. After a number of defeats and the concession of a large tally of goals, the Roesiders now face a challenge to steady the ship and to begin picking up points.

While there is no relegation from the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League, Limavady are currently sitting bottom of the division having lost all three of their opening league games.

Had there been the possibility of relegation in this campaign, there would no doubt be murmurings of an early fight for survival.

Limavady United team manager, Mark Clyde said: “There is no relegation this year but even if there was then I don't think we would be in fear of going down.

“We have a good team who are capable of doing well in this league.”

In their last three games Limavady United (including a Craig Memorial Cup win) have conceded sixteen goals.

There is an evident need to tighten the defence and to thwart the current level of goals that are being conceded.

Mark Clyde understands this and has spoke of how the defence needs focus. Mark said:

“We need to defend better. That will solve a lot of issues we are having at the minute.

“Of all the goals scored against us very few have been due to good play and more due to our own mistakes and not doing the basics the way we should.

Mark continued:

“It's simply about defending better than we have been doing. Five of the six goals conceded at the weekend were because of poor defending as individuals and as a team but I think that this can be improved on quickly.”

Despite the unfortunate start to the campaign Mark Clyde is still optimistic about the rest of the season.

“Nothing is won or lost at this stage of the season but we all have to admit it's not the start we were planning.

“Our long term our goal is still the same, which is to get promotion and get out of the league as as soon as possible but this start is not ideal.”

LUFC's most recent loss came at the hands of league leaders Annagh United who won a 6-4 scoreline. Annagh United v Limavady United match report inside.