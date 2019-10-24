Cricket Union declares Mall is simply top class

ARMAGH Cricket Club’s Mall grounds have been given a Premier League rating for the forthcoming season.

Note that the Northern Cricket Union’s decision refers only to the facilities – Armagh Cricket Club have not been promoted!

This latest recognition of the square, outfield and clubhouse facilities at The Mall confirms the quality of the work done throughout what was a very difficult season weather-wise,

Conditions during ‘the summer’ of 2019 certainly did the hard-working grounds team no favours. Yet despite Mother Nature’s stubborn refusal to co-operate, Norman Graham, Ian Mitchell, Kenny Gordon, Allenby Burgess, David Courtney and Eric Davidson somehow managed to go on producing pitches of the highest standard.

Thanking and congratulating those hard-working volunteers for their expertise and dedication, the committee of Armagh CC lauded them for their skill in maintaining the Mall as one of the finest grounds on which to play across the NCU - a sentiment endorsed and expressed regularly by visiting teams.

The locals are always on the look-out for willing and able volunteers to assist with this work. If you feel you have the time and know-how to join in this enjoyable work, they would be delighted to hear from you.