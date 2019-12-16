Friday Night Football

Coleraine book their place in February final

Aaron Canning celebrates after opening the scoring for Coleraine in Tuesday's 3-0 Bet McLean League Cup semi-final victory over Linfield.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

Coleraine FC have been selected for live television coverage as part of the BBC's Friday Night Football Series.

As it stands now, with only a point between them as the league heads into the busy festive period, the first live Friday night game will see current second placed Coleraine welcome third placed Crusaders to The Showgrounds on Friday 10 January. The game will be live on BBC Two Northern from 7.30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm.

The Bannsiders' fixture against Cliftonville on Monday, January 27 has also been chosen for live TV coverage on Sky Sports (KO 7:45pm).

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130