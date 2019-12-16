Coleraine FC have been selected for live television coverage as part of the BBC's Friday Night Football Series.

As it stands now, with only a point between them as the league heads into the busy festive period, the first live Friday night game will see current second placed Coleraine welcome third placed Crusaders to The Showgrounds on Friday 10 January. The game will be live on BBC Two Northern from 7.30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm.

The Bannsiders' fixture against Cliftonville on Monday, January 27 has also been chosen for live TV coverage on Sky Sports (KO 7:45pm).