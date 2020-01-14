DEVINE MAKING TRACKS TO EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

CALLUM Devine believes that he can “be in the mix” for silverware when he kicks off his eight round European Rally Championship programme on the Azores Rally at the end of March.

Devine will return to top flight competition this season alongside Brian Hoy with the backing of Motorsport Ireland, its newly-created Rally Academy, and Hyundai Motorsport in Germany.

The 25-year-old will compete in the ‘20-spec version of Hyundai’s i20 which features fresh dampers for improved balance and handling on Tarmac and gravel.

Also new on the car is the steering system, while new pistons and liners for the engine pushes power to nearly 290bhp.

The priority for the County Londonderry driver is the ERC1 Junior element of the ERC as the overall winner in 2020 will receive tens of thousands of Euros in prizemoney for their efforts.

Devine made an impressive R5 debut in the ERC last October, finishing third overall on his first visit to Rally Hungary.

“I am excited about the season ahead,” he told Chronicle Sport.

“The past couple of weeks have been hectic - I haven’t had much time to think about the fact we are heading to the European Rally Championship - but I know it is going to be really good.

“I think we can be in the mix [in ERC1 Junior]. I think we can be up there at the front.

“We have a chance of doing well in the Hyundai, which is a car I feel comfortable with on Tarmac.

“If I can find a nice rhythm and a nice set-up for each rally then I know we can be fast each time.

“The fact there are upgrades coming down the line for the car is going to make it even better on top of the support we will receive from Hyundai Customer Racing.”

The priorty for Devine between now and the Azores Rally is chalking up miles in the i20 R5 on gravel.

As well as extensive testing, he is set to contest the opening round of the British Rally Championship in Wales next month in a bid to get match fit on the surface.

“It makes sense to go to the Cambrian Rally," he said. “We definitely need time on gravel to understand the car better.

“2017 was the last time I drove an R5 car on gravel at Wales Rally GB. The following season I did more as part of the Junior World Rally Championship but there has been nothing since.

“We gathered a lot of information about the i20 when we went to Hungary and we can carry that into this year. Having the car run by Philip Case makes the job easier, too,” he added.