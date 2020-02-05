Mourne looking to pop Cork

DOWN boss Paddy Tally feels that Saturday's win against Derry can be the perfect platform to go on and deliver a fantastic performance and result against Cork this weekend.

Down players and fans switch their attention to Pairc Ui Chaoimh next Sunday at 2pm and their crunch National League third round game against league leaders Cork.

“On reflection, had we lost tonight it would have been a slow trip down to Cork next weekend,” Tally said.

“It’s all to play for now. The league is very tight. Every match is going to be so hard to win.”

Cork are promotion favourites.

What does Paddy think?

“Cork have strengthened their squad from last year,” said Tally.

“They have brought players back in who had been out of the team for a while.

“They are a super team. Last year in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park they had Tyrone at the pin of their collar for large parts of the game.

“Any team that can do that are a pretty decent team. “And they’ll be well prepared.

“But we’ll prepare as well as we can this week and we’ll look forward to it.”