St Peter's plan

ST PETER’S GAA Club in Warrenpoint are seeking planning permission for a multi million pound development at Moygannon.

The progressive club plan to construct a practice pitch along with walking track and amenity area.

Improvements to the existing carpark is also included along with plans for a two storey pavilion incorporating changing rooms; toilets and meeting rooms.

Alterations and refur bishment of the existing changing rooms is included in the planning application.

St Peter’s have a long and proud history with GAA in the Mourne County.

Last year they contested their first senior championship final since 1958, beaten by just a point to Kilcoo who went on the capture the Ulster title for the first time in their history.

