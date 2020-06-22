Down GAA release their 'roadmap' of fixtures

£2.5million announced for Small Business Research Initiative projects
DOWN GAA have unveiled their roadmap back to action as sport continues to plot its way out of the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
Under the schedule, the Senior Football League first round will be played on July 31st.
The Premier Reserve invitation is on August 1st, with the second round of the Senior Football League down for decision on August 3rd.
Those matches will continue on the 7th, and on that same day the Senior Hurling Championship first round and Premier Reserve will also commence.
The opening round of the minor football championship will be played three days later, with the under-13s football regional one played on the 11th.
The following day the second round of the Senior Hurling Championship will take centre stage and from the 13th-17th the senior, intermediate and junior football championships first round will be played, with the Minor Championship’s second round also on the 17th.
The Senior and Intermediate Football Championships Round 2 and Junior Championship Qualifier Round will be played between the 21st and 24th of August.
On the 22nd, the Betsy Gray Hurling Shield commences with it’s first round.
The Senior Hurling Championship’s fourth round and the 1st round of the Minor Hurling Championship and Shield 1st round are on the 23rd.
The third round of the Minor Football Championship is now set to be played on August 24th.
Under-13 and under-15 action is down for decision on August 25 and 27th.
30 August
Senior Hurling Championship Round 5
Minor Hurling Championship & Shield Round 2
27-31 August
Senior and Intermediate Football Championships Round 3
Junior Football Championship Quarter Finals
4-7 September
Senior, Intermediate, Junior Football Championships Quarter Finals
Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi Finals
5 September
Under 13 Regional 4 - 11.00am
Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm
6 September
Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 4 - 12.00pm
Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm
Senior Hurling Championship Round 6
11 September
Junior Football Championship Semi Finals
Minor Football Championship Semi Finals
Senior and Intermediate Football Relegation Playoff Final.
12-13 September
Intermediate and Senior Football Championship Semi Finals
12 September
Betsy Gray Hurling Shield Round 3
Hurling Tournament Games (JHC & IHC teams)
Under 13 Regional Football 5 - 11.00am
Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm
13 September
Minor Hurling Championship & Shield Round 3
Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 5 - 12.00
Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm
18 September
Minor Football Championship Final
Junior Football Championship Final
19 September
Minor and Senior Hurling Championship Finals
20 September
Under 13 Regional Football 6 - 11.00am
Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm
Intermediate and Senior Football Championship Finals
20 September
Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 6 - 12.00pm
Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm
26 September
Betsy Gray Hurling Shield Final
Hurling Tournament Games
Under 13 Regional Football 7 - 11.00am
Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm
27 September
Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 7 - 12.00pm
Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm
3 October
Reserve and Premier Reserve Championships Round 1
Under 13 Regional Football 8 - 11.00am
Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm
4 October
Betsy Gray Hurling Cup Round 1
Hurling Tournament Games
Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 8 - 12.00pm
Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm
Senior Football League Round 4
10 October
Reserve and Premier Reserve Championships Round 2
11 October
Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1
Betsy Gray Hurling Cup Round 2
Senior Football League Round 5
17 October
Reserve and Premier Reserve Championships Quarter Finals
18 October
Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd Two
Betsy Gray Hurling Cup Round 3
Senior Football League Finals
24 October
Reserve and Premier Reserve Championships Semi Finals
25 October
Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championships Round 3
Betsy Gray Hurling Cup Final
POSSIBLE Under 19 Commencement.
31 October
Reserve and Premier Reserve Championship Finals
1 November
Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4
8 November
Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5
15 November
Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals