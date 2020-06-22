Down GAA release their 'roadmap' of fixtures

DOWN GAA have unveiled their roadmap back to action as sport continues to plot its way out of the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Under the schedule, the Senior Football League first round will be played on July 31st.

The Premier Reserve invitation is on August 1st, with the second round of the Senior Football League down for decision on August 3rd.

Those matches will continue on the 7th, and on that same day the Senior Hurling Championship first round and Premier Reserve will also commence.

The opening round of the minor football championship will be played three days later, with the under-13s football regional one played on the 11th.

The following day the second round of the Senior Hurling Championship will take centre stage and from the 13th-17th the senior, intermediate and junior football championships first round will be played, with the Minor Championship’s second round also on the 17th.

The Senior and Intermediate Football Championships Round 2 and Junior Championship Qualifier Round will be played between the 21st and 24th of August.

On the 22nd, the Betsy Gray Hurling Shield commences with it’s first round.

The Senior Hurling Championship’s fourth round and the 1st round of the Minor Hurling Championship and Shield 1st round are on the 23rd.

The third round of the Minor Football Championship is now set to be played on August 24th.

Under-13 and under-15 action is down for decision on August 25 and 27th.

30 August

Senior Hurling Championship Round 5

Minor Hurling Championship & Shield Round 2

27-31 August

Senior and Intermediate Football Championships Round 3

Junior Football Championship Quarter Finals

4-7 September

Senior, Intermediate, Junior Football Championships Quarter Finals

Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi Finals

5 September

Under 13 Regional 4 - 11.00am

Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm

6 September

Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 4 - 12.00pm

Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm

Senior Hurling Championship Round 6

11 September

Junior Football Championship Semi Finals

Minor Football Championship Semi Finals

Senior and Intermediate Football Relegation Playoff Final.

12-13 September

Intermediate and Senior Football Championship Semi Finals

12 September

Betsy Gray Hurling Shield Round 3

Hurling Tournament Games (JHC & IHC teams)

Under 13 Regional Football 5 - 11.00am

Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm

13 September

Minor Hurling Championship & Shield Round 3

Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 5 - 12.00

Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm

18 September

Minor Football Championship Final

Junior Football Championship Final

19 September

Minor and Senior Hurling Championship Finals

20 September

Under 13 Regional Football 6 - 11.00am

Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm

Intermediate and Senior Football Championship Finals

20 September

Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 6 - 12.00pm

Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm

26 September

Betsy Gray Hurling Shield Final

Hurling Tournament Games

Under 13 Regional Football 7 - 11.00am

Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm

27 September

Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 7 - 12.00pm

Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm

3 October

Reserve and Premier Reserve Championships Round 1

Under 13 Regional Football 8 - 11.00am

Under 15 Hurling - 2.00pm

4 October

Betsy Gray Hurling Cup Round 1

Hurling Tournament Games

Under 15 Championship/Cup Competition Round 8 - 12.00pm

Under 13 Hurling - 2.00pm

Senior Football League Round 4

10 October

Reserve and Premier Reserve Championships Round 2

11 October

Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1

Betsy Gray Hurling Cup Round 2

Senior Football League Round 5

17 October

Reserve and Premier Reserve Championships Quarter Finals

18 October

Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd Two

Betsy Gray Hurling Cup Round 3

Senior Football League Finals

24 October

Reserve and Premier Reserve Championships Semi Finals

25 October

Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championships Round 3

Betsy Gray Hurling Cup Final

POSSIBLE Under 19 Commencement.

31 October

Reserve and Premier Reserve Championship Finals

1 November

Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4

8 November

Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5

15 November

Junior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals