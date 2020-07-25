Spectators allowed to attend sport fixtures this weekend

THE NI Executive has agreed that from today (July 24) some spectators can attend organised outdoor sports fixtures or events where the sports governing body, club or venue operator can ensure compliance with social distancing, control numbers accordingly and have appropriate hygiene regimes in place.

The Executive also agreed that swimming pools can reopen.

In reopening swimming pools, it is important that venue operators comply with environmental and health advice and where appropriate sports governing body protocols to deliver a safe return for swimmers.

Minister Carál Ni Chuilin said: “The Executive today recognised the importance of opening up sport again to spectators and reopening swimming pools to the general public and club swimmers.

“Permitting some spectators is an important step for those who spend their leisure time watching sport whether that be at an underage game or a professional event.

"It is important that we see a safe and sensible approach from everyone and that we realise that numbers and the arrangements for spectators will be very different for the foreseeable future.

“Reopening swimming pools is a significant step for those who enjoy swimming for leisure or as a competitive swimmer. It will greatly benefit those involved with their physical health and wellbeing and for many with their mental health.

“The decisions place enormous responsibility on Governing Bodies, clubs and venue operators as well as on individuals. The risk of this virus continues to be very real. Where possible, everyone must observe social distancing and good hygiene practices.”