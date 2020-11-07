Shane raises funds for MND

BALLYMENA man Shane Sutters completed the London Virtual Marathon - and raised £1,448 for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Shane clocked a time of 6 hours and 27 minutes and was delighted with the sum collected for the very worthy cause.

“May I thank friends, family and others for their donations,” said Shane, formerly of Mount Street in the town and now living and working in London.

The 43-year-old told Guardian Sport that one of his friends had been disagnosed with Motor Neurone disease.

“With that in mind I decided I wanted to do something for Motor Neurone. A couple of years ago I did the London Marathon and raised money for Cancer Research,” said Shane.

The former Dunclug College pupil recalled weather conditions on Marathon Day was “challenging.”

Shane took up long distance running three years ago.

The recent London Marathon was his 44th running event - this includes four marathons.