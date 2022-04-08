National titles for Lifford Strabane AC athletes

IT was a busy weekend for Lifford Strabane AC athletes with action taking place in Athlone, Templemore and Omagh.

Day three of the National Juvenile Indoor Track and Field Championships took place in Athlone and the venue proved most fruitful for up and coming combined events star, Ashleigh McArdle.

McArdle was in action in the girls U17 shot put and launched the shot to a season’s best 11.96m to take the national title.

Adrienne Gallen and Una O’Donnell also in shot put action with Gallen taking fifth place in the girls U19 shot put with a put of 9.59m and O’Donnell taking sixth place in the girls U18 shot put going over 11 metres to 11.12m.

Templemore, Co Tipperary, was the venue for the National Spring Throws on Sunday.

Six Lifford Strabane AC hammer throwers made the long trip south and certainly made hay while the sun shone taking four of the six national titles on offer.

2020 National Senior Hammer Throw champion, Brendan O’Donnell, set the ball rolling by taking victory in the senior men’s event with an excellent season opener of 57.82m while Cormac O’Donnell followed up with victory in the junior men’s event with a final round throw of 51.20m.

Adrienne Gallen continued her good form from 2021 by taking victory in the junior women’s hammer, launching the hammer to 49.17m while younger sister Caoimhe took victory in the youth women’s hammer with 49.28m.

There were good performances also from Una O’Donnell, fourth in the Youth Women’s Hammer (36.92m) and Muireann McBride, 5fifh in the same event (36.72m)

Closer to home, all roads led to Omagh on Sunday for the 32nd Omagh Half Marathon and 5K Road Race with great weather for running.

Lifford Strabane AC had one participant in the 5km race - Kevin Gallagher- who returned a finishing in a time of 21 mins 32 seconds.

In the half marathon itself, eleven Lifford Strabane AC athletes toed the line.

First home for the club was Michael Duncan who celebrated his turning of 60 by taking first in the male 60 category with a personal best time of 1:25:29.

Gerard Campbell had a fine run coming home in 1:37:59, followed closely by Hugo Doherty in 1:40:06.

Andrea Porter was the first of the club’s female finishers, returning a time of 1:48:23, followed by Sharon Carlin in 1:48:52 and Carmel Hoynes 1:49:23.

Other finishers for the club were Dominic Carlin 1:40:21, Liam Cleary 1:43:33, Graham Neilands 1:43:59, Raymond Hoynes 1:48:25 and Pius Doherty 1:55:06.