Antrim's 'Running Man' Arron helps raise £900 with Ultra Marathon performance

ANTRIM man and PACE Running Club member has been ‘at it again’ as he pounded the streets in his latest Ultra Marathon.

At the weekend he was one of 40 runners who left St James’ Gate in Dublin at 12 midday, to run to Europa hotel Belfast 107 miles away in an event organised by Atlas Running.

This event took place back in 2020 going opposite direction from Belfast to Dublin.

Dublin county went into lockdown as the race was taking place, and Arron and company had to turn back at the county border and make the distance up going back up the way he came!

In the race, runners have 30 hours to complete, reaching check points by certain times or get withdrawn from the race.

Arron said that training for the race went well.

“Time on feet and getting miles in was important.” he said.

“I did Parkruns and long solo training runs of up to 15 or 20 miles, back to back long runs and in the lead up, a marathon each weekend.”

In this type of race, the right kit and food is very important, so a race crew stays close by in the car with everything the runners need.

Arron said: “A big shout out to my wife Lorna Johnston and Debbie, a super job.

“The race went well up until about miles 50 in 10 hours along the R132.

“Ticking off towns and villages, my running partner Bill and I stuck together - we started together so we finished together!

“Darkness, cold and rain set in, making conditions tougher.

“The head torch went on along the Newry tow path.

“Blisters and feeling sick and going off course didn't help!

“I picked up an injury on my right foot and slowed to a walking pace but we had plenty of time on our side.

“It was a long haul up the A1 road to Belfast!”

Arron added: “Friends and family were waiting for us at the finish line.

“It was emotional and amazing to finally get to complete this after the lockdown.

“ I was raising money for childrens’ cancer charities and we will have lifted about £900.

“So a big thank you to all who donated and to all supporters and well -wishers.”