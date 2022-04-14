National medals for Lifford Strabane AC Athletes

IN what was a busy weekend for Lifford Strabane AC athletes, several notable performances warmed up what was a cold weekend for athletics.

There were National University Track and Field medals for Lifford Strabane AC duo, Brendan O’Donnell and Gareth Crawford while on the roads, Linda McGrath continued her scintillating form of late when going under 40 minutes for 10km for the very first time in the Convoy 10K.

In Scotland, meanwhile ultra-runner, Ed McGroarty represented Ireland at the Anglo Celtic Plate 100K.

At the National Universities Track and Field Championships in Carlow, Lifford Strabane AC's Brendan O'Donnell, representing Dublin City University, followed up his recent National Spring Throws gold medal by taking the National Universities Hammer Throw title with a second round throw of 58.73m - 15 metres ahead of his nearest rival.

Clubmate, Gareth Crawford, representing University of Ulster, took a silver medal at the championships with a throw of 61.97m in the javelin - a fine season opener.

Crawford followed this up with a bronze medal in the weight for distance with a throw of 8.51m just ahead of Brendan O’Donnell in fourth place (8.11m)

Alan McGinley, representing Trinity College Dublin, made the final of the 1500m where a strong run saw the Lifford Strabane AC man take sixth place with a solid four mins four seconds.

There was a sixth place finish too for Lifford Strabane AC’s Ross Henderson, representing University of Ulster, in the hammer throw.

Convoy AC hosted the annual Convoy 10K on Sunday.

Lifford Strabane AC’s Linda McGrath continues to go from strength to strength and finished third female overall, going under 40 minutes for the very first time with an excellent 39 mins 25 seconds - a two minute personal best.

This was more than enough to give McGrath the win in the O40 category.

There were great runs also from Martin Kelly who covered the distance in 40 mins 42 seconds and Dympna Houston who crossed the line in 42 mins 50 seconds.

Raymond Hoynes also impressed, coming home in a time of 43 mins 45 seconds, while Don Pearson will also be happy with his time of 46 mins 27 seconds.

In Scotland, Lifford Strabane ACs ultra-runner, Ed McGroarty, represented Ireland at the Anglo Celtic Plate 100km - the annual home international between England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Ireland sent a team of five men and four women and McGroarty ran a massive six minute personal best to finish 24th man home in an excellent time of eight hours two minutes and 50 seconds.