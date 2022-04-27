New Irish record for Ann-Marie McGlynn

STRABANE athlete Ann-Marie McGlynn set a new Irish F40 5k track record on Saturday in Belfast.

With a fantastic time of 15:46.08, Ann-Marie was second only to Scottish athlete Annabel Simpson of Fife AC at the Mary Peters’ Track as she finished in 15:44.87 - a time that secured Commonwealth Games qualification.

A comfortable victory looked to be in the bag for the Fife AC runner until Letterkenny AC’s Ann-Marie mounted a charge over the final lap which forced Simpson to dig deep in her reserves to hold on for the win.

Last month, Ann-Marie - who missed qualification for the Olympic Games last year by inches - won the Omagh Half Marathon in a time of 1:22:41.