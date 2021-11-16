Ballymena Christmas Lights Switch on

KICK off the Christmas festivities in Ballymena on Thursday (November 18) from 5pm.

The festive entertainment programme begins at 5pm with Christmassy walkabout characters and toe-tapping tunes from the live concert stage at Harmony Hub, featuring Mojo and Raise the Roof choir.

The Santa Parade starts from Wellington Street at 6.20pm and will feature a Pipe Band, Dunclug Primary School Children with lanterns, Clydesdale horses, Samba band, live reindeer from the North Pole and of course, Santa on his very own sleigh.

The route is Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, (pause at the Bandstand to switch on the lights at 6.45pm with Santa, a Pupil from Castle Tower School and the Mayor), Church Street, Mill Street. Santa will then return to the Tower Centre to open his Grotto at 7pm and late night shopping is on until 9pm.

Covid19 controls:

Testing is strongly recommended at least 24hours before the event and on days 2 and 8 after the event.

Do not attend if you have any Covid-19 symptoms

Use the hand sanitisers on site

Keep social distancing.