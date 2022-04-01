Choir to raise roof higher for Malawi

RAISE the Roof Children's Choir are aiming to hit the high notes in an effort to help raise funds for a new primary school and health clinic in Malawi.

They will be performing at Mid Antrim Vineyard, Unit 1C Woodside Industrial Est. Ballymena on Friday 8th April at 7.30pm.

Raise The Roof Children’s Choir made their debut appearance in the Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena in January 2013.

Since then they have given numerous performances in venues such as Stormont, the Dalriada festival, and St Anne’s cathedral, Belfast.

Since their formation, singing and performing throughout a period of just over three years, Raise The Roof raised £75,000 and built a school in Uganda in 2016 which is currently attended by approximately 500 children.

This time, Raise The Roof are going one step higher as they partner with E3 Initiatives in their new target to build a primary school and a health clinic in the Lilongwe district of Malawi. Currently in this region there are only 11 primary schools but over 16,000 children! The proposed clinic will work alongside existing healthcare activities in the area where due to a lack of facilities, training and certification, people have had to travel long distances to access certain treatments.

This clinic will ensure the right facilities and staff are in place and that people can access treatment more easily. Although the choir commenced the new project in September 2018, due to Covid restrictions, opportunities to fundraise through concerts and performances have been limited.

However, the Choir has raised almost £30,000 to date with £26,000 still required to complete the school. By reaching this target, over 1000 children will be able to attend a school close to their homes meaning they will no longer have to travel miles on foot to access education.

For further information on other events and fundraisers please follow the choir on Instagram. Alternatively, if you are a young person with a voice that would like to affect positive change for children in Africa, please contact raisetheroofni@gmail.com or if you would like to donate to the project please visit www.e3initiative.org/raise-the-roof -choir.