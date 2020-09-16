New Men's Shed project bringing fun activities to Donemana

A NEW Men's Shed project has started in Donemana and is looking for new members.

The project operates from the hall at the top of Brook Road in the village.

So, what is a Men's Shed?

They're community spaces for men to connect, converse and create items such as bird boxes and dog kennels.

The activities are often similar to those of garden sheds, but for groups of men to enjoy together.

They help reduce loneliness and isolation, but most importantly, they’re fun.

A spokesperson for the Donemana group said: "We are getting a large poly tunnel/flower planters so all you green fingered enthusiasts can join us. There will also be allotments.

"We are also getting the shed ready for the use of wheelchairs. At the minute we have members from all over from Tullyally to Sion so come and join us every Saturday morning."

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Men's Shed is currently only open on a Saturday from 9am until 2pm. There is a joining fee of £20.

Come along and speak with Hugh, Stanley, Freddie, Ernie or Damien. The clergy from the three main churches in the village are also on board.

The spokesperson also said a word of thanks to all the businesses for their support as well as all those who have helped in anyway to get the project up and running.

"Thanks also Cathy at Hilltop Cafe and Teresa at Dennett Interchange. Anyone who has any tool not required through the sad passing of a granda or dad, the Shed would love to have them.

"After coronavirus is over, everyone will be welcome to come and have a look around. There will be tea and scones!"