Strabane man using artwork to say 'thank you' to NHS workers

A STRABANE man has come up with a creative way of saying 'thank you' to NHS workers.

Eamon Cooke, from Springhill Park, runs the My Art Work Facebook page.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic back in March, he has been keen to find a way of showing appreciation for the work of our frontline NHS workers.

He has now made special Christmas decorations in tribute to health and social care workers.

The items, featuring the message 'Thank you NHS. Christmas 2020' complete with a Superman and rainbow logo, are now available to purchase.

Eamon is hoping to raise as much money as he can via the venture to allow him to purchase gifts to give to staff as a token of appreciation for their ongoing work.

All money raised from the sale of the festive items will go towards his appeal.

"I run an art page on Facebook called My Art Work which can be found via https://www.facebook.com/CookeArt/

"We've all had a tough year and since COVID has been introduced to our society, our NHS has been put under pressure," Eamon said.

"Since March I've been wanting to do something to show appreciation towards the NHS staff who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic in order to keep us the people of Northern Ireland safe.

"So, for this Christmas I am selling tree decorations. I am selling them at £2.50 each.

"All monies raised from this, I aim to purchase a gift to give out to NHS staff to show appreciation."

If you would like to get your hands on the festive creations and support the ongoing efforts of the NHS, search the Facebook page My Art Work.

Or, you can call Eamon on 07935953218.