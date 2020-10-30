Mayor teams up with schools and youth clubs to promote public health advice

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, has teamed up with schools and youth clubs in Strabane to encourage the public to adhere to the public health advice to reduce the spread of the Covid-19.

Holy Cross College, Knockavoe School, St Mary's PS, Strabane Academy, St Catherine's PS, Gaelscoil Ui Dhochartaigh, Springhill Youth and Strabane Aye Project contributed to a joint video message which was shared on the Mayor's social media channels.

Mayor Tierney thanked the young people for their contribution to the message which reminded people of the current restrictions in the Council area and the public health messaging around hand washing, face coverings and social distancing.

"I was particularly pleased to team up with our young people to urge everyone to come together and do all we can to reduce the spread of the virus," he said.

"Over recent months I've been impressed with how young people in Derry and Strabane have adjusted to the changes to their lives throughout this pandemic.

"Schools and youth clubs have been closed and they have spent months at home while many of the things they love to do such as music and sport have been placed on hold."

The Mayor has also teamed up with local sports people, musicians and other elected representatives in a series of public health videos on his social media channels.

For the latest updates on Council services during the current restrictons visit derrystrabane.com/coronavirus.