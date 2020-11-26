Community Support helpline is launched

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has launched its new pilot Community Support Helpline to make a difference to the lives of local residents.

The helpline, which opened from 9am on Monday, November 2, will provide information and support to local people covering a range of issues including training and employment, health and wellbeing, advice services, volunteering and food support. Individuals will be able to call, leave a message or email the new Community Support Helpline and the query will be dealt with by the council’s experienced community support team within 48hrs.

With information on key services available from Council and partner agencies including advice services, food banks, Jobs & Benefits, Southern Regional College & Southern Health & Social Care Trust – the helpline can assist you with a range of queries or questions you may have.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Kevin Savage commented: “As part of our commitment to supporting our local community we are pleased to be able to launch the new pilot Community Support Helpline to support our local residents during this difficult time.”

“The helpline aims to make life easier, better and more rewarding for individuals and their families, whatever their needs or situation.”

The helpline will operate during office hours 9am-5pm Monday- Friday. You can telephone 02838312417 or if you prefer email abccommunitysupport@armagh

banbridgecraigavon.gov.uk for information about accessing healthcare, food, financial advice, and much more. This project is managed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and part-funded by Together Building a United Community through the Executive Office.