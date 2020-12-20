Festive display at Donemana family's home raising funds for charity

A LOCAL family have given their home a festive makeover and it’s all in the name of charity.

Ciaran McGill, his wife and the couple's five children, have once again bedecked their Donemana home with an array of Christmas lights in a bid to raise money for Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS).

The festive scene – which proves a hit with passing motorists every year – is situated at 28 Loughan Road, BT82 OQE.

The family are urging everyone to come along and make a donation via the collection box beside the light display.

The charity and the sterling work it does to support chest, heart and stroke survivors and their families across is something very close to the family’s hearts.

Speaking to the Strabane Weekly News, Ciaran explained: "It's nice to be able to do something for the charity.

"My father and mother had heart problems so it's something that's close to my own heart.

"I've been doing the house up with lights for about 18 years now - with the exception of two years due to family bereavements - and then three years ago, I decided to do it for the charity."

With charities under increasing financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ciaran says he is hopeful the venture will go some way to alleviating the pressure.

"With COVID so many people are struggling, particularly this time of year.

"So, as well as raising the money for Chest, Heart & Stroke, it's nice to have the house all lit up to bring a little joy during these strange times."

The display consists of upwards of 100 lights and includes all things festive from snowmen, Santa and his reindeers to giant Winnie the Pooh and Tiger features.

"As well as the lights in the garden, we also have a crib with lifesize figures," Ciaran added.

"This is probably our biggest year yet."

No doubt a mammoth effort to put it all together, the annual display is a family affair with the couple's five children; Clodagh (14), Naoise (12), Eadaoin (11), Alannah (9) and Ciara (6), joining in to lend a hand.

Ciaran continued: "It took three days to get it all up and running but once it was on, it's amazing to see the joy it brings, even to my own kids. That makes all the effort worthwhile.

"We're on a quite country road but it's nice to see people stop with their kids to look at the lights. Neighbours have also been up to enjoy it

"We are welcoming everyone to come and see the display.

"We have a box for donations at the gate but donations can also be made online via a Facebook donation."

Everyone is welcome to come along to visit the display which will remain in situ until January 4.

To find the display, travel through Donemana and travel towards Claudy.

Take the Loughan Road which is approximately three miles outside the village on the right-hand side.

Once on Loughan Road, travel for around one mile and you will see the fantastic show of festive lights on the left-hand side of the road.

COVID-19 restrictions apply and all donations are welcome.

To make a donation online, search Facebook for 'Ciaran's fundraiser for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke'.