Aughabrack and District Community Association thank NHS and frontline workers

2020 has been a year defined by collective community spirit.

A team of volunteers have been working together to support young and old in the Aughabrack community and surrounding district during the pandemic.

Aughabrack and District Community Association has been leading the community response in partnership with Clann na nGael GAC.

Since the onset of the pandemic, weekly food boxes had been distributed to households and those shielding up until the scheme ended in July.

Activity and sports packs have also been distributed to school children to keep them busy during the months of lockdown while winter warm packs and vouchers for food or fuel have also been delivered to senior residents in recent months.

Keen also to show its appreciation for frontline workers, the group initiated a special Christmas project in recognition of the dedication of NHS and frontline workers who have worked throughout the pandemic.

Gifts and cards, designed by the winner of the Christmas card design competition, Conleith McAleer, were hand delivered to 120 deserving recipients.

Carol Kerlin, of Aughabrack and District Community Association, explained: "To acknowledge the fantastic work of NHS and frontline workers in our community who have courageously worked throughout the pandemic in 2020, as a token of appreciation volunteers delivered a small gift and special Christmas card to them and family carers.

"The dedication and commitment shown to residents is fantastic. Thank-you!

"This project is funded by Sperrin Local Community Partnership Board."

Carol said the project marked the end of what has been a busy year for the committee and volunteers.

"It's been an exceptionally challenging year for the community when shielding, self-isolation and staying at home became the new norm," she added.

"Supporting people in our local community became a priority and so many people worked hard and volunteered to keep our community connected throughout 2020.

"A huge appreciation to volunteers who delivered weekly food boxes to residents who were shielding, art packs for school children, food vouchers, pizza packs to teens, winter warm packs to senior residents etc.

"Projects were funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council and RAPID."

With a six-week lockdown now into its second week, the team of volunteers - like so many across the district - stand ready to assist the local community.

To contact the group and keep up to date with its activities, search Aughabrack and District Community Association on Facebook.