St Michael's PS receives generous donation from Irish American Partnership

A PRIMARY school in Donemana is celebrating after receiving a funding windfall from the Irish American Partnership.

St Michael's Primary School has received a cheque for $1,500 from the partnership.

The grant, received through the Irish American Partnership’s School Library and Science programme, will be used to buy new iPads for the school.

Principal, Mrs Jacqueline Carlin, said the grant came at a "perfect time".

"St Michael’s Primary School is thrilled to receive a grant, made possible by the generosity of the members of the Irish American Partnership, Karen Brown in particular.

"The iPads will support the school with remote learning during this lockdown," she said.

The Partnership programme encourages Irish Americans to go back to their roots, to the place from which they or their ancestors came, and give something back to the young people who live there today.

The school has received generous support from Karen Brown through its connection with the Partnership for the last three years.