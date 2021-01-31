Retired GP raises over £6,000 for charities in celebration of his special year

A RETIRED GP who embarked on charity walk to mark two significant milestones has raised over £6,000 - and counting - for two deserving causes.

It's 50 years since Dr Morris Brown moved to Castlederg, while on January 20 he celebrated his 80th birthday.

Owing to the current coronavirus restrictions, Dr Brown was unable to celebrate in the conventional way, so instead, he set about undertaking a three-week walking challenge.

Beginning on New Year's Day, he walked four miles each day around Castlederg passing buildings in the town that have a special significance for him, including his former home, GP practices and the old Derg Valley Hospital.

Dr Brown successfully completed the mammoth challenge on his birthday - an impressive 80 miles in total!

In doing so, he also helped raise some much-needed funds for two charities close to his heart whose funding streams have been impacted by the pandemic.

His chosen charities were Castlederg Patient Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund (CPCTIF) and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Dr Brown was the founding chairman of CPCTIF) when it started 20 years ago and is current treasurer.

He has also been involved with the RNLI for nearly 40 years and has been the chairman of the Castlederg Branch for the last 13 years.

Speaking after he finished his charitable endeavours, the retired GP said: "I completed my 20th day walk on my 80th birthday, January 20, 2021.

"My daughter, Suzanne, came home and accompanied me on my last four mile walk so I have successfully completed the 80 miles of my challenge.

"To date, the donations I have received for my two chosen charities has exceeded £6,000 and I am still receiving more donations."

He continued: "This amount is much more than I expected and I am really delighted with the response I have received over the last three weeks.

"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me on my 80th birthday challenge.

"I have been handed donations from people on my walks. I have had cash and cheques put through my letterbox.

"I have received many donations by PayPal and I have got many cheques with birthday cards in the post.

"To everyone who contributed to this super amount I send you my sincere thanks."

"Despite COVID-19 restrictions I have had a really wonderful 80th birthday and a really great start to my special year, 2021."