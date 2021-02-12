T-shirts raising awareness of mental health and funds for local charities

T-SHIRTS designed by a Strabane schoolgirl to raise awareness of mental health are now on sale with funds going towards local charities.

Nine-year-old Olivia Donaghey was selected as the winner of Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association's (SPARYA) T-shirt design competition which ran throughout November and December.

The St Catherine's Primary School pupil's winning design carried the message: "You never know what hides behind a smile".

Olivia is a member of SPARYA's Youth Club and her design has now been printed.

The T-shirts are available for order from the community group on 02871 382878 or via the group's Facebook page.

"We are asking for a minimum £10 per T-shirt. All proceeds are going to the local mental health charities.

"Limited stock is available," a spokesperson said.

Both children and adult sizes are available to buy.