Last call for council leisure users to give service feedback

USERS of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Leisure facilities are being urged to take part in a survey to help council make informed decisions about the phased reopening of Leisure Services.

The survey closes on Monday, February 22 and seeks the views of the public and user groups to help council plan and understand their requirements for the reopening which is hoped to begin in Spring.

By participating in the survey, the public will help council identify the issues that matter to users of its leisure centre and sports facilities.

All completed surveys will be entered into a draw with a chance of winning a six month all inclusive package once the leisure facilities are up and running again.

Head of Community and Leisure at council, Barry O'Hagan, explained that many customer's needs will have changed over the last six months.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns resulting in the closure of leisure centres and health clubs across the country has been an unprecedented event for the leisure, health and fitness sector and has presented major challenges financially and operationally," she explained.

"Following on from this, we now need to plan for reopening our centres and how trends and customer needs have changed over the past year so we can adapt gauge and update our offering to customers and what their expectations are moving forward."

Anyone who has any queries regarding their leisure membership are urged to email memberships@derrystrabane.com.

All updates relating to services and reopening will be communicated directly to members and on the various social media platforms over the summer and on the website at www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.

To participate in the survey, which only takes a few miniutes to complete, visit the following link:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/leisuresurvey2021