The peace of mind the right insurance brings

Although few and far between, we have all been looking for silver linings during lockdown. Perhaps one of the biggest benefits afforded to people spending more time indoors has been the opportunity to carry out home improvements.

At the height of the lockdown last year, Homebuilding and Renovating website reported that the average spend per home carrying out improvements was £4,000. This was certainly more than painting the fence or hanging some wallpaper.

With only 46% of the UK workforce working from their normal place of work as of January 2021, according to the Office of National Statistics, more people are setting up permanent places to work from home such as garden pods/studios.

Portadown based, Sergeant’s Portable Buildings, a family business with over 30 years’ experience manufacturing garden buildings, have said they have experienced a significant increase in business.

Mark Sergeant said: “We have been inundated with orders as more and more people set up permanent remote working solutions. Creating a bespoke office in your garden means you don’t have to sacrifice the spare room and it gives you space where you can create an office environment.”

With such significant home improvements taking place which can increase the value of your home, it is prudent to speak to your insurance broker to make sure you have the right level of cover.

Home insurance gives you the reassurance that your property and belongings are financially protected should the unexpected happen. The three main policies are:

· Buildings: Buildings Insurance covers the cost of damage to the structure of your property, as well as fixtures and fittings. A simple way to think about what falls under Buildings or Contents Insurance is to imagine flipping your house upside down – everything that is fixed and doesn’t move generally falls under Buildings Insurance.

· Contents: Contents Insurance covers the replacement of your belongings if they have been damaged or stolen. As a general rule, anything that isn’t fixed down needs to be included in your Contents Insurance. This is ideal for people who are renting, but it is also very important for homeowners to insure their contents, including their clothes.

· Buildings & Contents: Joining both the Buildings and Contents insurance in one comprehensive policy gives you that extra layer of protection should the unexpected occur and it can often work our cheaper.

As Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker, we can negotiate on your behalf with our large panel of insurers from right across the UK and Europe.

Our team of experts can help you tailor a policy to suit your needs. If you have completed major home improvements recently it is a good idea to contact us to review your policy to ensure you have the correct cover in place.

It is our job to find you the best possible price and cover that meets your needs, giving you complete peace of mind so you can tick insurance off your list and get on with the important things, such as planning your next project.

To find out how we can help you, visit https://www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/