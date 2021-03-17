Mickey Joe Harte joined by special guests for live streamed St Patrick's Day concert

IRISH singer-songwriter Mickey Joe Harte will be coming live from the Alley Theatre in a very special concert for St Patricks Day.

Live streamed on the Alley Theatre Facebook page at 8pm tonight (Wednesday), Mickey Joe will be performing some of his best hits whilst being joined by very special guests from around the world including Roisin O, Moya Brennan ‘The First Lady of Celtic Music’ from Clannad, Duke Special, country sensation Derek Ryan and legendary Eagles songwriter, Jack Tempchin

Mickey Joe Harte has been a mainstay of the Irish roots and popular music scene for more than 15 years.

He has multiple platinum records to his credit including number 1's and many Top 20 hits on the Irish charts, not to mention representing Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2003.

Jacqueline Doherty, venue manager at the Alley Theatre commented: "We are delighted Mickey Joe will be streaming live from the Alley stage on St Patrick's Day into your homes via our Facebook page, and it’s all free!

"I have no doubt that audiences will be viewing from all over the world especially with the brilliant line up of amazing guests who will be joining Mickey virtually.

"This will be a real St Patrick’s Day treat, so make sure you have the shamrocks at the ready, and a glass of beverage by your side at 8pm on St Patrick’s Day when we will drown the shamrock in style from your very own homes!

"Also in celebration of St Patrick's Day the Alley will light up green for the day along with many other buildings worldwide.

"If you are out an about check out Strabane’s most famous pig as Ambrose has been transformed into a leprechaun pig!

"Stop by, take a selfie and make a wish by our magical pig."

The team from the Alley is really getting into the St Patrick's Day spirit by taking on the Jerusalema dance challenge.

Check out the Alley Theatre Facebook page on St Patrick's Day to see how they get on.